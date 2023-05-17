CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mackenzie Prentice was born to play lacrosse.

“My mom played in college. She played at Brockport and my aunt played in college also,” said Prentice.

Prentice is a junior on the C-NS girl’s varsity lacrosse team.

“I get in the zone and I get really focused,” added Prentice.

She’s been on the varsity squad since the 9th grade.

“I’ve grown a lot, especially in confidence. Confidence has always been an issue on the field. I am really proud at how much my confidence has grown,” said Prentice.

Prentice along with her Northstar teammates have only lost one game all season.

“We have really good team chemistry. When we all get on the field, we all work together. Everything is pushed aside and we are all great teammates to each other and we just work together and that’s what leads to all of our success,” said Prentice.

“They have a will to win and their ability to do it together. They really focus on that and supporting each other and that’s our mantra every day,” said head coach Stephanie Prentice.

“We’ve kept the energy up. We know that if we let down for one second they are gonna come for us so we have to keep that intensity and keep the hard work just going and going,” said Mackenzie Prentice.