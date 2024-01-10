CICERO-NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Meghan McGrath is a senior at C-NS and just recently picked up a third sport. She is a member of the school’s first girl’s wrestling team.

“I always love trying new things and challenging myself, and once I made the decision or even thought about it, I stuck to it. I committed to it. And I was like, this is what I’m going to do, and I’m really happy I did that,” said McGrath.

Already committed to playing lacrosse in college, Meghan is also the goalie for their varsity soccer team. On top of juggling those sports, school, and work, Meghan went all in on learning something new.

“So immediately I went all over YouTube and everything to look up like videos. I didn’t even know how the point system worked, so I had to figure all that out. And then getting to practice and just every chance that I could get on the mat, I always took and then watched more experienced wrestlers at our tournaments and talking to them and getting advice from them,” said McGrath.

In the inaugural season for the team, it has been a learning curve for everyone, and Meghan has guided them, even while learning with them.

“The coaching staff was a little worried as far as having nobody with any wrestling experience coming on board this year who would take that leadership role. Meghan took that and ran with it since day one. She’s been the leader of this team on and off the mat,” said head coach Ryan Caraher.

Taking up the new sport has been challenging, but Meghan has picked it up quickly and can apply what she has learned outside of the circle.

“Resilience mostly. With it being so nonstop, just never giving up, even when someone’s got you in a crazy position, and you’re trying to get out of it, just to fight and keep going,” said McGrath.

Congratulations, Meghan! You are the Byrne Dairy and Deli NewsChannel 9 Student-Athlete of the Week.