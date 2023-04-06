SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Eliana Occhino was born to bowl.

“I started coming here to Lakeview Lanes doing birthday parties and bowling with my family on the holidays and then I got my first lesson right here,” says Occhino.

It was all fun in games, until the 7th grade.

“It was my year where I really wanted to do this and I am going to keep doing it and then I did and that’s where I am now,” added Occhino.

The seventh grade became the turning point for Occhino. That was the year she made the CBA varsity squad.

“I knew she was the most talented bowler that I’d ever have,” said head coach Colin Conroy.

The sky is really the limit for this underclassman. She’s already racked up a list of accomplishments this season as a 10th grader.

“I think she can win the next two years. I am very very proud of all of us involved. Her parents, myself, and anyone that has coached her along the way,” Conroy added.

“It’s very surreal because I didn’t expect myself to even be bowling so to achieve that is incredible,” said Occhino.