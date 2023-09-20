SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s time for the return of our student-athlete of the week award, and we’re kicking things off with Christian Brothers Academy football star Syair Torrence.

“I love the game. No matter what position I play, I’ll give my 100%, 110%, because that’s who I am,” Torrence said. “I love to compete.”

That spirit is something that runs in the Torrence family. Syair Torrence is one of six children. His older brother Symir is a former SU basketball guard.

While his brother chose basketball, Syair knew football was where he wanted to go.

I always knew football is my heart,” Torrence said. “Even though everybody wanted me to play basketball, I just want to take my own path.

Syair has become one of the standouts on the CBA football team on and off the field.

“We asked him to get something done, it gets done. He’s an extension of our coaching staff,” said head football coach Casey Brown. “Friday night’s game, we had the starters out, and instead of being in the back joking around with his friends, he was right up on the line with the coaches.”

His days on the high school football field are coming to a close, but for right now, coach Brown gave him one message.

“I want you to have a lot of fun. The next level is going to be business, and you’re going to be really, really busy. Enjoy high school football. It’s a lot of fun. It’s innocent. We hugged each other. We told each other how we loved each other, and we got ready for practice,” Brown said.

Congratulations, Syair! You are the Byrne Dairy and Deli NewsChannel 9 Student-Athlete of the Week.