CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Andrew Partigianoni’s love for hockey started at an early age.

“I think I was three years old. My dad took me out and my sister is two years older than me and she played hockey. I saw them playing and wanted to play too,” said Andrew Partigianoni.

From there, it was history.

“Nothing better than scoring goals and making an assist. I just love the comradery with my teammates,” said Partigianoni

Partigianoni is a senior and has played at the varsity level since the 8th grade.

“He was able to read the game and process the game and think the game a lot faster than most kids his age so you could see that he wasn’t going to be overwhelmed by the speed of it or the decision making of it. He was able to protect himself a little bit and his ability to get a puck and move a puck was at a senior level in the 8th grade,” said head coach Paul Quinlan.

“I started I was on the third line, and I just wanted to get a taste of it and I was lucky enough to get some playing time. I met a great group of seniors I had my 8th grade year. They were really good to me. They treated me just like another little brother and now I’ve gone up and I’ve taken their spots. I’m a senior and just trying to be a good leader like they were,” said Partigianoni.

In 20 games this regular season, the hockey star has scored 22 goals and 39 assists for 61 points.

“Ya, I’m proud. I’ve always tried to be the hardest worker and I feel like I’ve developed pretty good along with my teammates. They have been right there with me and this group has really come together these past few years and I’m really proud of us” Partigianoni added.