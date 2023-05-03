EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Olivia Goff is a senior pitcher for East Syracuse Minoa Central High School.

“I have made some of the best friends I have ever had in my life playing softball. It’s the connection and the family that you get from playing the game,” said Goff.

Goff has been pitching her way to success. In her three years on varsity, Goff has recorded 234 strikeouts.

“It’s very impressive. It doesn’t surprise me because of how hard she works and her work ethic but it’s very impressive and I hope she can just keep it rolling,” said head coach Bob Herrington.

“It’s interesting to see how much I’ve grown and how I’ve changed and morphed into the person I am. I still have a lot to learn. I still am doing a lot of growing but so far I’d say I’m doing pretty good,” added Goff.

Softball typically takes up most of Goff’s free time. But when she’s not on the mound she’s an anchor and reporter for the Spartan News.

“I really love being able to plan out a show and working with everybody in the back room and working with all the writers and being able to go on camera. It’s so fun to see all the kids at school be like ‘hey I watched your show it was really funny.’ It’s nice to brighten their day and they brighten mine too,” said Goff.

Goff will be taking her talents to Purchase in the fall.

“I love the campus. I love the coach and love the team. It was just everything I was looking for and I felt like it would be a perfect place for me to go,” added Goff.