SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Tyshawn Taylor is a senior track and field star at The Institute of Technology at Syracuse Central.

Running, has changed his life for the better.

“I wasn’t really the type to work hard but seeing my teammates around me actually achieve a goal has made me work harder. That just kept me going and that’s why I kept doing it,” said Taylor.

Taylor has been running since the 8th grade. His main event and his favorite is the 110 hurdles.

“Honestly I do be a little nervous. But when the gun goes off I am down the line and It’s over,” added Taylor.

Taylor has only lost the 110 Hurdles once this season. He continues to win day in and day out.

“That’s just in one event. He is doing four events per meet so he’s got a lot more. He’s entered two pentathlons and has won them both, All-State in football, and went to states in indoor track for the hurdles. He has had quite the career,” said head coach John Cosgrove.

“I can’t even explain it. I have taken so many losses but those losses have made me the man I am today,” said Taylor.