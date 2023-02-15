SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) – Mark Bratslavsky is making quite the splash.

“He is our anchor in the 200 medley relay and you’re not always ahead but he is at the end,” said head coach Bob Bewley.

The senior swimmer is breaking records in the water.

“He really wants to win and that’s what you need. If you’re going out to beat somebody one on one, you’ve got to have that desire to win,” added Bewley.

Bratslavsky is a three-sport athlete but being in the water is what he loves most.

“What has kept me swimming is the team because the sport itself is really difficult. I think the team aspect has kept me in it because I’m not just swimming for myself I’m swimming for the better of the team and insuring that we’re winning and that I’m doing my part to help the team win. I also think it’s really great exercise,” said Mark Bratslavsky.

Bratslavsky’s hard work over the years has paid off, and the senior swimmer is forever thankful.

“When we had time trials my sophomore year I swam my 100 freestyle and it was like one minute and twenty seconds and now I’m going forty-eight seconds which is the state cut times so I’m very proud,” added Bratslavsky.

“He just believed in himself, he believed in the mantra and when we go to meets, he wins the 50 and he wins the 100 and he anchors the 200 free medley relay and he wins,” said Bewley.