JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hailey Webber’s first love was lacrosse until she got introduced to throwing.

“So, I went to the meeting and that’s where I met my coach and everything just kind of happened from there,” said Webber.

It didn’t take much for Webber to get hooked.

“I just love how it’s a team sport but there are a lot of individual components to it. It’s really easy to push yourself because you don’t have to compare yourself to all of your competitors. It’s easy to get caught up in the numbers and everything but it’s such a fun and interactive way to spend your time outside of school,” Webber added.

Believe it or not, Webber just started throwing last year. Since then, she has dominated Section III in both the shot put and weight throw.

“It’s extraordinary. It’s just amazing. She improved in shot put by over five feet from last spring to this winter. The first time she picked up a weight throw in competition was December of last year and she’s ranked 48th in the country right now,” says head coach Pat Gillette.

“I’m really proud. I’m definitely proud of myself but I’m more happy that I have found this because it really has helped me find a lot of confidence and just respect I have for myself that I didn’t have before as an athlete,” says Hailey.