CATO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Like most teenagers, life was simple for Jack Lamson.

“We actually switched doctors in September and they had me do an eye chart. How often do you close one eye and can’t see anything,” says Jack Lamson.

For the past six months, Lamson’s life got a lot more complicated.

“We went to the eye doctor and they sent me to the hospital because they were worried it would be something serious.”

Lamson was diagnosed with Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy, a rare inherited disorder that causes vision loss.

“It’s a disease where my optic swells and it has a very big chance of spreading but I can’t really see out of my right eye right now and it’s spreading to my left eye so life is tough.”

But the junior wrestler hasn’t allowed this disease to win. Lamson continues to be a fighter on and off the mat.

“It’s helped me just realize that there’s more to the story. It pairs with my hard work and the fact that I am a really hard worker and this is not going to stop me,” said Lamson. “Everyone has things they are battling and let’s be an inspiration to people and show them that those things we’re battling won’t stop us from what we want to do,” says head coach, Mike Nguyen.

Lamson went 43-4 this season, earning his 100th career victory. He was crowned the 2023 Class B Champion for the second year in a row and was also the Section III Division II champion this year. The first since 2018 for Cato and the first for Jordan-Elbridge since 1995.

“I worked all summer and all season as hard as I could and I did it. I won the title and I did end up placing in the state which was another one of my goals,” said Lamson.

“It’s not a surprise where he is right now and he is going to go further and further on in life and wrestling is just a part of it,” added Mike Nguyen.