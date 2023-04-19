LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Aaron Clouthier isn’t good at lacrosse, he is great.

“He’s the only one in program history in Liverpool lacrosse to om 8th grade and on varsity,” said head coach Mike Felice.

“I had to work harder to get stronger and I learned a lot from the older guys. I really liked being the younger guy because I got to learn from past experiences and all of the guys that were older than me,” added Clouthier.

To date, Clouthier has hit the 100 goal milestone and has over 170 points in his career.

“It’s not really something that’s on my mind. I just get out on the field and I play. I enjoy the time that I’m here with my 25 best friends and really live moment by moment,” said Clouthier.

“Those numbers really only show four of the years and it would be an even higher number if Ihe had a whole other season during that COVID year. It’s really a cool thing to be a part of and he’s so humble about it. He doesn’t talk about his points. He doesn’t talk about his stats. He just wants to win and wants to compete and that’s been a pretty contagious thing for us,” added Felice.

The star laxer will be taking his talents to Le Moyne in the fall.

”Wouldn’t rather play for any other coaches. Coach Alexander and coach Sheehan are two of the best out there. The campus is amazing and the business program is top of the line,” said Clouthier.