LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR) — “My favorite thing about basketball is how it can bring people together and just create memories that are unforgettable,” Manuel said.

Jeffrey Manuel is a senior on the Liverpool boy’s basketball team, and after learning last year from his teammate, he is ready to step into a bigger role on the team.

“I learned a lot last year playing with and against Andreo Ash last year in practice and with him in games, and it’s helped me a lot. And it’s kind of molded me into this leadership role that I have to play this year,” Manuel said.

His coach also has a lot of faith in him.

“He’s grown so much over the last several years that I’ve been watching him and coaching him in the program,” said head coach Ryan Blackwell. “He’s assuming a huge role this year for us. He played behind Andreo Ash, who left for prep school, and for him to come in as our starting center, it’s a big responsibility.”

On top of being one of their go-to guys this season, Jeff is also one of the leaders on the team, making sure that he can be a good role model to the younger players, as his teammates were for him.

“It means a lot just because I remember when I wasn’t, and there were other people that were leaders on the team and how they affected me and like boosted me, boosted me up. I try to do that with my younger teammates and make sure like if they’re doing something wrong or if they’re doing something right, I’ll tell them that. It makes me really happy, and it just makes me want to keep trying my best and giving it all I got,” said Manuel.

For him, this team has shaped his high school career, and he is excited to have one final season with them.

“I mean, this group of guys I’ve been playing with ever since I started playing basketball, and it means a lot to be able to play with them and do it in my last year. I mean, we have a really good coach. He’s a really great coach, and a really good group of kids, and it’s a great system, really great system. We work well together, and it builds this family-like feeling,” Manuel said.

Congratulations, Jeff! You are the Byrne Dairy and Deli NewsChannel 9 Student-Athlete of the Week.