LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ryan Muldoon became a fan of rowing all thanks to his sister.

“I seemingly always wanted to do everything better than her so I think she started me off on that and I just really enjoyed it,” said Muldoon.

Ever since then, Muldoon has been hooked. The star senior has been on the Liverpool Crew team since the 8th grade.

“I think a lot of it is the team, the people, and the coaches. Everyone is so friendly. You can always go seemingly harder at rowing. A lot of sports involve technique and work but in this, you just row harder and you can make yourself better,” added Muldoon.

Muldoon just wrapped up his final high school rowing season on a high note. Etching his name in the record books.

“I got first out of all the high schools in the states and then because of that I was able to go down to Tennessee and Florida. That’s where all the high schools have their nationals and I got third there,” said Muldoon.

“I’ve been coaching for 10 years now in total and I haven’t had an athlete like him. I’ve had one or two that were kind of close but nobody has put in the work, effort, and the amount of work he has done. He is definitely one of a kind,” said head coach Tim Daughton.

“I’d talk to my parents a little bit after we’d come home from the events and it really hasn’t kicked in. It’s almost like living a dream,” added Muldoon.