OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Moreno Fenty joined the Oswego track and field team just a year ago all thanks to his sister.

“She wanted me to get back into it. I did it in middle school for a year and she wanted me to do it with her,” said Fenty.

Since then, Fenty has been hooked.

“I like winning and getting first in all of the events that I do. It’s fun,” added Fenty.

Speaking of winning, Fenty just topped the podium for the triple jump and was crowned a state champion.

“His winning distance was 47-2 1/2. It’s very good,” said head coach Jeff Gordon.

You also don’t see it too often from an athlete that just joined the program a year ago.

“He’s pretty special. He’s got a lot of potential. He has a lot of raw talent that could take him very far,” added Gordon.

Winning a state title wasn’t the only thing Fenty accomplished over the weekend.

He also broke the school record not once but twice over the weekend in the triple jump. We’re very proud of him. It’s nice to get Oswego on the map for good reasons,” said Gordon.

Many believe track and field is a seasonal sport but for Fenty, it’s year-round.

“Practice harder. I do other sports too so that helps me,” said Fenty.

“We held our annual elementary track and field meet in the district and his name got thrown around a lot today with these young sixth graders talking about what could result from hard work, dedication, and commitment to the sport. A lot of kids are hearing his name and hearing about what he’s accomplished. Hopefully, it inspires them to do great things,” added Gordon.