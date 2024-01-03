SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR) — Andrew Gaglione has played hockey since elementary school and is now in his final season with the Skaneateles Lakers.

“I just like the pace of the game and all the friends I made along with it. So it’s a game I love,” said Andrew Gaglione.

The Lakers won a state title last season and that moment was unlike any other.

“We’ve all been playing together forever, so our chemistry is really building in and the pace of our games and practices and the intensity are just amazing,” said Gaglione. “It felt amazing. We tried our best all year and played amazing that weekend and I think it really showed it and all the hard work paid off,” said Gaglione.

And Andrew was a key part of the team’s success.

“Andrew was a big part of our state championship last year, but, you know, with our leading point-getter gone and he was right behind him, he’s stepped up as the guy who, when push comes to shove, he’s the guy that we look to now,” said Skaneateles Head Coach Mitch Major.

For Andrew, he wants to finish his high school career with something that has never been done before.

“I mean, it was a great year last year and we’re looking good this year and I think if we just keep going, what we’re doing and well up where we were last year, hopefully, another state championship. It’s never been done back to back so we’ll try and do that this year,” said Andrew Gaglione.

While Andrew is a big part of the team on the ice, he also makes an impact off of it.

“Andrew is an excellent hockey player, but more importantly, he wears the crown of a captain very well. He’s very black and white in his thinking, which is good as a leader, you have to make decisions and he does it and he’s well respected by his teammates,” said Major.

For him, it’s second nature.

“Just picking guys up when they got their head down and just trying to stay positive,” said Gaglione.

Congratulations Andrew you are the Byrne Dairy and Deli NewsChannel 9 Student Athlete of the Week!