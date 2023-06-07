CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Olivia Blanding was born into a lacrosse family.

“My dad played lacrosse and I always found myself wearing the same number as him and I’m going to the same college as him. He has always been my biggest role model and I think I got into it because of him,” says Blanding.

Number 17 for West Genesee falls more and more in love with the game every day.

“Lacrosse is an escape for me. I am always hitting the wall, putting in the extra work, and it has eventually ended up paying off. I get to play with all of these talented players on the field and I am just really blessed,” added Blanding.

Blanding and company are just two wins away from capturing a State title. The star senior and captain has been a big part of the Wildcats postseason success including the Class B Sectional final.

“This year we faced Auburn in overtime and won in the last second. I went over to the seniors on the bench and said this is for you. It was the best feeling. I will never forget it,” said Blanding.

“We were down a lot. As our senior leader she really took it upon herself to grab the ball and find the momentum by scoring three straight goals for us. It was really the turning point of the game,” added head coach Shannon Musak.

Blanding believes her team has what it takes to take home the hardware.

“I feel like we’re able to come back from big downfalls and big upsets. We know what it feels like to win and we know what it feels like to lose. If we can come back from any instance, then we can come back from anything,” said Blanding.