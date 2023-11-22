SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — “Our assistant coach, Coach Caputo, I was in fifth-grade gym class, and we were doing the volleyball unit. And he came up to me, he’s like, ‘You should play volleyball,’ and I was like, ‘Okay why not,'” said Alison Lancette.

Alison Lancette is nearing the end of her senior season with the Westhill Warriors, a team that she has been with since eighth grade.

“It’s really a transformational transition for her because she was so sweet and quiet when she was younger and always had a smile on her face. And then she’s really turned into a senior who’s a fierce competitor, and it’s awesome to see. She takes care of the younger kids. They look up to her,” said Head Coach Karla Prince.

To her, this team and sport are more than that, and the rest of the seniors and herself made a point to emphasize that this year.

“The word family on the front of our shirts, and we wanted everybody to have a role in the family. And everybody has an equal role in the family because nobody wants to be in a family when they have to pull all the weight. So we just wanted to emphasize that and I think that’s a big part of our success,” said Alison.

While she is coming to the end of her high school career, the impact this year has had on her is evident.

“Honestly, I think this team is what I’m going to take away. I think it’s just a really special team. Like I said before, we’re just like a family. I love these girls so much. Honestly, volleyball has given me some of my best friends. These girls are my best friends, and I’m just so grateful for them,” said Alison.

Alison completes her high school volleyball career with over 450 kills, 125 digs and a family that will be by her side for a lifetime.

Congratulations, Alison! You are the Byrne Dairy and Deli NewsChannel 9 Student-Athlete of the Week.