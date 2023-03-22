SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Luke Gilmartin’s love for the game of basketball came at an early age.

“I’ve been playing basketball my whole life since I was growing up with my brothers. It’s always been special to me,” says Luke Gilmartin.

Gilmartin is a three sport athlete but there is something about playing hoops that got him hooked.

“The team sport aspect of it is what I love. You can’t really win a game on your own. I just like being around that team. Especially this year and last year too we had the exact same team coming back so it’s a close brotherhood which is the best,” added Gilmartin.

Gilmartin has played on the Westhill varsity basketball team all four years of his high school career.

“It’s rare that you got a kid that will play hard all the time every game. Luke is like that at practice. He’ just got a motor that is infectious so it’s been great for our team,” says head coach Kevin King.

Gilmartin was a big part of his teams success this season, bringing home a sixth state title in program history.

“Our coach has said repetitively over the last year that in 2010 when he won it that we’re gonna think about it for the rest of our lives so it hasn’t hit yet. I’m pretty sure once the season is over after the Federation Tournament it’s gonna hit. It’s an exciting time,” says Gilmartin.