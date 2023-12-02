SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mets fans had the opportunity to own a piece of team history Saturday morning, Dec. 2, at the teams’ garage sale.

Shoppers could buy Mets apparel and items that aren’t normally available at the team store, such as game-worn gear.

Assistant General Manager Katie Stewart said the event is a great way to bring fans together in the offseason.

“It’s great to see people come out in December. This is not baseball season, so people aren’t thinking about baseball. So the fact that they are here at the stadium buying baseball jerseys, buying equipment, it’s great. It means we have fans. We have fans all year round,” Stewart said.

This marks the 10th year the Mets have hosted this garage sale, and it will be the last event the team hosts in 2023.