Apple could be done with the lightning charging cable

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The lightning charging cable has been synonymous with Apple products since 2012, but it may be time to bid farewell to the charging cord.
Analysts say Apple could get rid of the cable and the port on premium models in 2021. This would mean the new iPhone would require a wireless charging dock, which Apple already makes for its later model iPhones.
The port and cable could join other notable nixes like the floppy disk drive and more recently the USB port and headphone jack.
Apple has not confirmed the speculation.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Lake snow continues with bitter cold wind chills Thursday
- Crunch edged by Bridgeport to close road trip
- “Every game is gonna be a fight for us”: Jim Boeheim addresses the media following Syracuse win over Oakland
- Clark, Huff help No. 9 Virginia survive Stony Brook, 56-44
- Coleman goes for 17 points as Ball State whips Georgia Tech
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App