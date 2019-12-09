Apple could be done with the lightning charging cable

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The lightning charging cable has been synonymous with Apple products since 2012, but it may be time to bid farewell to the charging cord.

Analysts say Apple could get rid of the cable and the port on premium models in 2021. This would mean the new iPhone would require a wireless charging dock, which Apple already makes for its later model iPhones.

The port and cable could join other notable nixes like the floppy disk drive and more recently the USB port and headphone jack.

Apple has not confirmed the speculation.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9



