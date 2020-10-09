TechBytes 10/9/20

More from NewsChannel 9:
- St. Joseph’s Church selling apple pies even though LaFayette Apple Fest was cancelled
- Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Delta reaches Category 3 strength again as it moves toward Gulf Coast
- Fall travel reaching its peak, top NYS destinations according to AAA
- News on the Go: Morning Edition 10/9/20
- Money In Your Pocket 10/9/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App