LONDON (AP) — EU regulators must block tech companies from transferring data outside the bloc in cases in which privacy rules are broken, an advisor to the European Union’s top court said Thursday, in a long legal case involving an Austrian privacy campaigner and Facebook.

The European Court of Justice’s advocate general said that so-called “standard contractual clauses” - in which businesses commit to abide by EU privacy standards when transferring messages, photos and other information - are adequate. Companies like Facebook routinely transfer suchdata across the world, and the EU rules mean they have to observe EU privacy rules.