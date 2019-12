TOKYO (AP) — Toyota Motor Corp.'s upgraded version of the human-shaped robot T-HR3 now has faster and smoother finger movements because the wearable remote-control device has become lighter and easier to use.

In a recent demonstration in Tokyo, a person wearing a headset and wiring made the robot move in exactly the same way he was moving, waving or making dance-like movements, as sensors sent computerized signals to the robot of what they detected as human movements.