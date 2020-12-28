TechBytes 12/28/20

HONG KONG (AP) — China is ramping up its scrutiny of the practice of community group buying, summoning some of the nation's largest tech companies for discussions as part of an anti-monopoly push.

Community group buying allows groups of people living in the same town or region to buy groceries and other items in bulk at a discounted rate, a growing practice that is being facilitated by big tech companies. Tech platforms benefit because delivery and other related costs are sharply lower.