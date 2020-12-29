TechBytes 12/29/20 TechBytes Posted: Dec 29, 2020 / 08:06 AM EST / Updated: Dec 29, 2020 / 08:06 AM EST More from NewsChannel 9: Champions 12/29/20 The List 12/29/20 TechBytes 12/29/20 Tractor-trailer, snowplow accident closed part of I-81 north in Cicero Tuesday morning More COVID-19 vaccines coming to Central New York For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App