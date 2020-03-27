TechBytes: 3/27/20

LONDON (AP) — The face-to-face tension among foes was gone. So was the in-person camaraderie among allies.

Gone were the impromptu and urgent “bilats” — bilateral meetings between leaders to iron out a sticking point. Gone was the image of one leader leaning over another seated counterpart, whispering into an ear in a conspiratorial fashion before, perhaps, they shared a laugh. Gone, for now, were the lavish dinners and toasts honed to the host nation's cultural traditions.