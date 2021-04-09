TechBytes 4/9/21

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The image-sharing platform Pinterest became the latest social media company to agree to set up a legal entity in Turkey to comply with a controversial social media law.

Pinterest appointed a legal representative in Turkey on Friday, Transport and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Omer Fatih Sayan said. Sayan said the move means all social media platforms with more than 1 million users in Turkey are now adhering to the law in order to continue operating in the country.