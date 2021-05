COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - Russian Cyber attacks on the Colonial Pipeline have sent car owners into a frenzy looking for gas as prices rise and the shortage continues. However, one small group of car owners can’t relate to the challenges gas car owners are facing.

Tesla Electric car owner, Bridgette Spice says she didn't always think an electric car was better, but after seeing the lines caused by the shortage, she said she will not be going back to owning a gas car.