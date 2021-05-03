TechBytes: 5/3/21

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Michael Willey has been in the lumber business for nearly 40 years. He's the manager of Willey Lumber Company Inc., and this year is unlike any other. "When we bought 400 bundles of plywood last year, we spent $4,000 on that plywood," Willey explained, "When we bought the same purchase this year, it was $11,700, with more than a 400% price increase."

He said that increase is based on demand. "None of the mills can manufacture quick enough, fast enough. They don't have entire work crews because they're all taken out because of COVID," Willey said.