SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Legislation was passed that ensures students with disabilities “aging-out” of public education can return to school to get the educational services they were unable to receive during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill will allow special education students to return to school until completing their Individualized Education Plan (IEP) or turning 23 years old – whichever is sooner.

In New York State, students are entitled to attend public school until the end of the school year in which they turn 21. Although most students graduate within four years, often students with disabilities need this additional time to acquire the skills they need to be successful.