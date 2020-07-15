TechBytes 7/15/20

BRUSSELS (AP) — A European Union court on Wednesday delivered a hammer blow to the bloc’s attempts to rein multinationals' ability to strike sweetheart tax deals with individual EU countries when it ruled that Apple does not have to pay 13 billion euros ($15 billion) in back taxes to Ireland.

The EU Commission had claimed in 2016 that Apple had struck an illegal tax deal with Irish authorities that allowed it to pay extremely low rates. But the EU's General Court said Wednesday that ”the Commission did not succeed in showing to the requisite legal standard that there was an advantage.”