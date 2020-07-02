TechBytes 7/2/20

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — European police delivered a major blow to organized crime after cracking an encrypted communications network, allowing them to covertly watch "over the shoulder” of criminals in real time as they planned drug trafficking, arms sales, assassinations and torture, officers announced Thursday.

The massive cross-border probe started in 2017 when French police began investigating phones using the EncroChat secure communication tool and ultimately were able to work around the encryption to gain direct access to users' communications.