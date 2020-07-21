TechBytes 7/21/20

LONDON (AP) — EBay Inc. is selling its classifieds business to Norway's Adevinta in a deal worth $9.2 billion that will create the world's largest online classifieds group, the companies said Tuesday.

Under the terms of the deal, the U.S. company will get $2.5 billion in cash and become the largest shareholder in Adevinta, with a 44% equity stake and a third of the voting rights.