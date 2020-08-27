TechBytes 8/27/20

More from NewsChannel 9:
- More than 1 million Americans applied for jobless benefits
- Three teens in custody after fleeing police in stolen vehicle
- WATCH LIVE: Laura weakens to Category 2 storm after making landfall, 1st death reported
- News On The Go: Morning Edition 8/27/20
- Money In Your Pocket 8/27/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App