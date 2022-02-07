Bengals fan with ALS trying to get to Super Bowl

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio woman is hoping to get her dying father to Los Angeles to see his beloved Cincinnati Bengals play in this weekend’s Super Bowl.

In 2019, Paul Miracle was diagnosed with ALS, a nervous system disease that causes muscle weakness and impaired physical function.

“Usually once you’re diagnosed with it you have about two to three years left in your lifetime,” said Paul

Paul’s daughter, Sarah Miracle, knows that time left with her father is precious.

“Just, as his daughter, I feel like it’s kinda my duty to make his dreams come true,” she said.

Both Sarah and Paul are huge Cincinnati Bengals fans, so when things started looking good for the team, Sarah began a GoFundMe page to get her dad to the games.

“I did a go fund me for Nashville, and it exceeded its goal,” Sarah explained. “And we went, and we watched and it was great. Then, I did another one for Kansas City. It was struggling a little bit, but by the time we got to Kansas City, it had also exceeded its goal.”



Paul Miracle and his daughter Sarah at a Bengals game (left). A sign encouraging people to help get Paul and Sarah to the Super Bowl (right).

Paul says although he and his daughter attended the Bengals games as fans, they’ve also developed their own fan group from their inspiring story

“Doesn’t matter what team you’re playing for,” Paul said. “Kansas City fans, Tennessee fans have come up to wish us well. Even after the game was over, Kansas City fans were coming up to me saying ‘Congratulations. We’re gonna be rooting for you in The Super Bowl.”

With a last name like Miracle, Paul and Sarah are hoping for one to get them to the West Coast to attend Super Bowl 56 where the Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams.

“The most important thing is spending quality time like I did with her when she was little,” Paul said. “Watching football games together on the couch. Yelling and screaming at the tv. I’m not ever gonna get to do that again after probably this next year.”

To donate to Sarah Miracle’s GoFundMe page for her father, click here.