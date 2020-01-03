Bills look for 1st playoff win since 1995 in visit to Texans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are looking for their first playoff win since 1995 when they visit the Houston Texans on Saturday to open the NFL playoffs.

The Texans will try to win a postseason game for the first time since 2016 in a game when superstar edge rusher J.J. Watt is expected to return from injury.

Josh Reed, who covers the Bills daily, joins Big Game Bound host Jack Doles to preview this week’s match-up. Click on the video above to hear their conversation.