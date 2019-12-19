Chiefs’ add Suggs to defensive mix for Super Bowl push

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Terrell Suggs was ready to take the field with the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time Wednesday.
The seven-time Pro Bowl selection was waived by the Arizona Cardinals and the Chiefs were awarded him. Some thought Suggs might return to Baltimore, where he spent the first 16 years of his career. The chance to join the Chiefs was too much to pass up.
The timing is good for the Chiefs, too. They just lost defensive end Alex Okafor to a torn pectoral muscle.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App