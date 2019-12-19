Chiefs’ add Suggs to defensive mix for Super Bowl push

FILE – In this Dec. 1, 2019, file photo, Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (56) lines up against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals have released the veteran linebacker on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, with three games remaining in a disappointing season for both the player and the team.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Terrell Suggs was ready to take the field with the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time Wednesday.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection was waived by the Arizona Cardinals and the Chiefs were awarded him. Some thought Suggs might return to Baltimore, where he spent the first 16 years of his career. The chance to join the Chiefs was too much to pass up.

The timing is good for the Chiefs, too. They just lost defensive end Alex Okafor to a torn pectoral muscle.