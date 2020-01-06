Divisional Playoff lineup set for next weekend

DALLAS, Tex. (NEXSTAR) — Following a Wild Card Weekend that saw two of four games head into overtime, the Divisional Playoff lineup is set for next week:
Saturday
- Vikings at 49ers, 4:35 ET
- Titans at Ravens, 8:15 pm ET
Sunday
- Texans at Chiefs, 3:05 pm ET
- Seahawks at Packers, 6:40 ET
Saturday Game Spotlight: Tennessee at Baltimore
The Ravens have won 12 straight for the best record in the league. All-Pro quarterback Lamar Jackson will present a major problem with his arm and legs for the Titans, who managed virtually no pressure on the stationary Brady in their wild-card win.
But Tennessee isn’t afraid of going anywhere, as it proved in foggy Foxborough by making the defending champions look ordinary. It already has a fierce rivalry with Baltimore.
“Just a huge challenge, with what they have been able to do in all three phases,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “We’ll have to try to find a way to slow them down.‘’
Sunday Game Spotlight: Houston at Kansas City
The Texans already have won at Arrowhead Stadium this season, 31-24 in October. Deshaun Watson threw for 280 yards and a touchdown while running for two more in outdueling Patrick Mahomes. Carlos Hyde ran for 116 yards and a touchdown against the team that traded him to Houston in the preseason.
Back then, however, Kansas City’s defense hadn’t blossomed. Now, under coordinator Steve Spagnuolo — whose units traditionally take a while to coalesce — the Chiefs are formidable. They’ve allowed 69 points in the past six games, all wins.
KC also has gotten healthier down the stretch.
(The Associated Press Contributed to this report)
