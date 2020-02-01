DWTS champ Rashad Jennings talks dance moves, tango between Chiefs-49ers in Big Game

MIAMI, Fla. — Dancing with the Stars winner and former New York Giants running back Rashad Jennings sat down with Big Game Bound on Radio Row to breakdown the two defenses taking the field in the Big Game on Sunday.

Jennings broke down his dancing future and who will win the tango between Chiefs-49ers.

Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1 p.m. eastern / 12c with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.