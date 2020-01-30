Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial

Google’s new Super Bowl ad leaves audiences in tears with real-life story of ‘Loretta’

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — If you don’t want to cry at your desk, you might want to skip watching Google’s new ad for the Super Bowl.

The beginning of the ad starts with a man asking Google how to not forget in an attempt to keep the memory of his late wife alive.

The rest of the ad showcases the real story of a Google employee’s grandfather and his life with his wife.

Officials say the employee’s grandfather even lent his voice for the advertisement.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected