Hanging out at Yacht Village in Tampa Bay The Big Game Super Bowl 55 set for Sunday by: AJ McCord Posted: Feb 6, 2021 / 08:43 PM EST / Updated: Feb 6, 2021 / 08:43 PM EST TAMPA, Fla. (KOIN) — When you have a Super Bowl in warm weather spot on the water, party people and party boats are a given. AJ McCord takes a tour of Yacht Village in Tampa Bay.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App