LockerRoom: Packers RG Billy Turner

The Big Game

by: Burke Griffin

Posted: / Updated:

Burke and George welcome Packers RG Billy Turner and they discuss the teams win over Seattle, his first year playing in Green Bay, and the chance to go to the Super Bowl if they can beat San Francisco on the road next Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected