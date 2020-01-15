LockerRoom: Packers RG Billy Turner The Big Game by: Burke Griffin Posted: Jan 15, 2020 / 04:49 PM EST / Updated: Jan 15, 2020 / 04:49 PM EST Burke and George welcome Packers RG Billy Turner and they discuss the teams win over Seattle, his first year playing in Green Bay, and the chance to go to the Super Bowl if they can beat San Francisco on the road next Sunday.
