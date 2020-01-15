LockerRoom: Packers RG Billy Turner

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -- Every Green Bay fan has a Packers keepsake of some kind or another, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a collection that can hold a torch to Packer Bob’s.

It began about ten years ago when, as he’s affectionally known, Packer Bob and his family started coming to the Green Bay area to care for his parents. They found themselves in the area so often, they decided to get a permanent place.