PHOTOS: Super Bowl teams wrap up local practices before Miami trip

MIAMI (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are in the process of wrapping up their local practices before jumping on a plane and heading to Miami for a week of Super Bowl festivities.
The 49ers practiced Friday at the team’s NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs held their final home practice Friday in Kansas City, Mo. The team practiced at its indoor facility without pads.
