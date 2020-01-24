Live Now
Trump Impeachment Trial

PHOTOS: Super Bowl teams wrap up local practices before Miami trip

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) practices at the team’s NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

MIAMI (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are in the process of wrapping up their local practices before jumping on a plane and heading to Miami for a week of Super Bowl festivities.

The 49ers practiced Friday at the team’s NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif.

  • San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley smiles during practice at the team’s NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) practices at the team’s NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley, left, practices with offensive tackle Justin Skule (67) at the team’s NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead, left, practices with defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) at the team’s NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers, right, leads a drill during practice at the team’s NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • San Francisco 49ers defensive line practice at the team’s NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Kris Kocurek leads a drill during practice at the team’s NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, right, and head coach Kyle Shanahan, left, watch as players practice at the team’s NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) and defensive back K’Waun Williams (24) practice at the team’s NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Meanwhile, the Chiefs held their final home practice Friday in Kansas City, Mo.  The team practiced at its indoor facility without pads.

  • Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson participates in a drill during NFL football practice Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks between drills during NFL football practice Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs during NFL football practice Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55), running back LeSean McCoy (25) and inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) talk during NFL football practice Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected