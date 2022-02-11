(The Hill) — Snoop Dogg was sued over alleged sexual assault and battery on Wednesday, just days before he is scheduled to perform at the Super Bowl in California.

Attorney Matt E. O. Finkelberg filed a lawsuit against the rapper, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, on behalf of his client, referred to in court documents as “Jane Doe,” who is described as having “worked as a professional dancer, model, actress, host, and spokesmodel for Muse Ink Festival, Comedy Central, and CNN.”

An associate of Snoop Dogg’s, Bishop Don Magic Juan, whose real name is Donald Campbell, is also being sued for sexual assault and battery. The court documents said Jane Doe was hired by both men as a dancer for their concerts.

The filings allege that Jane Doe and a friend of hers went to a nightclub in California in May 2013 to attend a show of Snoop Dogg’s. They later went to the rapper’s studio after accepting an invitation from Campbell.

The lawsuit alleges that the woman asked Campbell to take her home later that evening after her friend had left, but Snoop Dogg’s associate instead took her back to his house. The court filings further allege that Campbell forced his genitals in front of her face and in her mouth without her consent.

Campbell subsequently allegedly pushed her to come with him to Snoop Dogg’s studio despite her objecting to the move and saying she did not feel well, the court filings noted. After arriving at the studio with Campbell, she went to the bathroom, given that she was not feeling well.

Court filings alleged that Snoop Dogg entered the bathroom where he ordered her to put his genitals in her mouth and later masturbated on her before leaving.

“Defendant Snoop Dogg’s actions were sexually predatorial. Plaintiff found herself thinking about her job security if she displeased Defendant Snoop Dogg. Plaintiff felt pressured by Defendant Snoop Dogg due to his dominance, and his position of power over her, including his ability to hire and fire her and ensure that she would never be hired in his industry again,” the court filings said.

The lawsuit comes just days before Snoop Dogg is slated to perform at Super Bowl LVI along with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

In a recent interview with The Associated Press, he said that getting the chance to perform at the NFL championship in California was a “dream come true.”

The Hill has reached out to the woman’s attorney and Snoop Dogg for comment. The Hill could not immediately contact Campbell for comment.