Watch: Former Buccaneers Head Coach Tony Dungy talks Super Bowl LV

The Big Game

by: Rod Carter

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – There’s one name that’s synonymous with Tampa Bay Buccaneer football: Tony Dungy.

He led the team as head coach in the late 1990s. Even though he was fired from the team nearly two decades ago, he still holds a big place in his heart for the team.

Dungy said he’s excited to see how the city is and has always rallied around the team and this Super Bowl run is no exception.

Watch the clip above for his full conversation with WFLA-TV’s Rod Carter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

