Watch Live: Kansas City Chiefs Parade of Champions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Chiefs are Super Bowl Champions for the second time in franchise history, and fans are expected to turn out in record numbers for the biggest celebration in Kansas City history on Wednesday. More than 1 million people are expected to pack the route down Grand Boulevard from 6th Street all the way to Union Station, where the celebration will crescendo with a rally at Union Station.

Fans can expect to see all the Chiefs champions scattered across 17 double-decker buses, Warpaint and other distinguished guests. The parade begins at 11:30 a.m., just south of the River Market area, and will make its way to Union Station for the rally at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The celebration comes just days after the Chiefs pulled off yet another playoff comeback to seize the Lombardi Trophy from the San Francisco 49ers. Down 20-10 with less than seven minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes engineered a comeback with touchdown passes to Travis Kelce and Damien Williams to take a 24-20 lead. Williams left nothing to doubt by taking a carry 38 yards for a touchdown to finish off San Francisco, the final score was 31-20.

The script was familiar to playoff triumphs that preceded the ultimate victory in Miami. The Houston Texans were all over Kansas City in the AFC Divisional Round, jumping out to a 24-0 lead before Mahomes and company roared back with four touchdowns in the second quarter, three happening in the span of three minutes. It was part of a 51-7 scoring run that led the Chiefs to a 51-31 win.

In the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs fell behind to the Tennessee Titans 10-0, but again turned things around by halftime to take a 21-17 lead into the break. The defense put the clamps down on a touted Titans rushing attack, and the offense provided plenty of cushion with two fourth-quarter touchdowns, leading to a 35-24 win and the Lamar Hunt Trophy.

The Super Bowl win was the franchise’s first in 50 years. The previous victory came in Super Bowl IV over the Minnesota Vikings in 1970.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS COVERAGE: