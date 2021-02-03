Watch: Pairing the right beers with the proper appetizers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — If you plan to throw back a few cold ones on Super Bowl Sunday, it’s important to find the proper pairings for beer and appetizers.

The crew at our sister station WDAF-TV in Kansas City took care of the hard work and passed along some tips to make your big game experience even better!

Watch the video and see what works best with spinach and artichoke dip, jalapeno popper dip and Thai skewers.

