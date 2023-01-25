(WSYR-TV) — From 14 teams to four, the remaining NFL playoff teams include the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, and the Kansas City Chiefs, but who will go to the Big Game?

That will all be decided after the AFC and NFC Championship Games this weekend.

The final AFC team will be either the Cincinnati Bengals or Kansas City Chiefs and the final NFC team will be either the San Francisco 49ers or Philadelphia Eagles. Whichever team wins each conference, those final two will play in the Big Game.

Here’s a look at each team’s odds of going to the Big Game.

Cincinnati Bengals

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Starting off this season with a low 2-3 record in the first five weeks of the season, the Bengals have turned heads this season as they finish the season 12-4 en route.

After getting the number three seed in the AFC, and winning 10 of their next 11 games, the Bengals have a good chance at going to the Big Game and winning the AFC North championship, once again.

Not only do they have a great offense with 26-year-old Joe Burrow, but their defense is also strong as well with second-year linebacker Joseph Ossai and defensive cornerback Mike Hilton.

Kansas City Chiefs

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The number one seed in the AFC, the Chiefs did have a good chance at going to the Big Game until Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in last weekend’s game against the Jaguars.

Mahomes has stated he will play in the playoff game, however, it all depends on how his injury progresses. The Chiefs, who have won six straight games, haven’t lost since a 27-24 setback at Cincinnati in Week 13.

Philadelphia Eagles

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

After going 14-3 in the regular season and earning the NFC’s number one seed, the Eagles have a good chance of getting into the Big Game if they can beat the 49ers Sunday.

After beating the NY Giants in their last game, they are going to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since their run to the Big Game LII in 2018.

This will also be the first time the Eagles play the 49ers this season. The last time they played against each other was in last year’s playoff game in Week 2, where the 49ers won 17-11.

San Francisco 49ers

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

The 49ers have had a great season with the 49ers 13-4 in the regular season, earning the number two seed in the NFC playoffs.

Winning 12 straight games, the 49ers have proven to be a strong team, especially with seven of those wins thanks to their up-and-coming quarterback, Brock Purdy.

There’s a high chance that they will go to the Big Game.