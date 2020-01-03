Yianni Kourakis talks to WKRN’s Corey Curtis about the Titans-Patriots Wild Card matchup The Big Game by: Ruthie Polinsky Posted: Jan 3, 2020 / 10:42 AM EST / Updated: Jan 3, 2020 / 10:42 AM EST WPRI Sports Director Yianni Kourakis gets Corey Curtis’s take on the Patriots hosting the Tennessee Titans on Wild Card weekend. Corey Curtis is the Sports Director of WKRN and covers the Titans.
