Yianni Kourakis talks to WKRN’s Corey Curtis about the Titans-Patriots Wild Card matchup

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — There's been a lot of chatter lately about Tom Brady's future and whether Saturday's showdown with the Titans could potentially be his last game in a Patriots uniform — but you wouldn't know it by a having a chat with head coach Bill Belichick.

"We're focused on the Titans. That's all I'm focused on," Belichick said Thursday in response to a question about his longtime quarterback.