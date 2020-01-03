Yianni Kourakis talks to WKRN’s Corey Curtis about the Titans-Patriots Wild Card matchup

The Big Game

by: Ruthie Polinsky

Posted: / Updated:

WPRI Sports Director Yianni Kourakis gets Corey Curtis’s take on the Patriots hosting the Tennessee Titans on Wild Card weekend. Corey Curtis is the Sports Director of WKRN and covers the Titans.

