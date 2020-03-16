Live Now
City of Cortland officials give update on coronavirus
Daily Pledge: Roxboro Road Elementary, 2nd Grade, Miss Mirizio – March 16th

The Daily Pledge
Hear from a principal on why the pledge is important to the school day and how excited the students are to recite it

 

NewsChannel 9 will air the Pledge of Allegiance  recited by local school children and community groups each weekday morning between 6:30 and 7 a.m during The Morning News.

